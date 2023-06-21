Teekay Takes FuelOpt Tech on 25 Vessels

Teekay Tankers signed agreements to equip 25 additional tankers with Yara Marine Technologies’ FuelOpt propulsion optimization technology. The order follows the installation and evaluation of FuelOpt onboard Zenith Spirit in 2021, followed by a further three vessels in 2022.

Teekay placed the new orders in Q1 and Q2 2023 after having confirmed that the use of FuelOpt onboard four of its vessels, operating with steady shaft power, resulted in fuel savings and emissions reductions of 3-5% through 2022.

FuelOpt is compatible with all existing and future fuels and is designed to be user-friendly. The system automates and executes key operational settings throughout a vessel’s voyage. Crew can control speed, fuel consumption, and engine power — or a combination of these — through a single intuitive panel on the bridge. The system adapts propulsive power to real-time environmental conditions and eliminates costly variations in speed and power, leading to fuel savings and emissions reductions.

FuelOpt can offer support in addressing the requirements for year-on-year Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) improvements. The system logs all performance and navigational parameters in the vessel’s performance management and reporting software. This data can be synchronized with fleet management software to enable easy reporting.

When Shaft Power Limitation (ShaPoLi) functionality is included in FuelOpt as per Teekay's vessels, the reporting also includes excess power reporting mandated by Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) requirements on the use of ShaPoLi. With FuelOpt, the ShaPoLi functionality enforces an upper limit to the vessel’s shaft power output without any modification to the vessel’s existing machinery.