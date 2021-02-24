Telemar Wins 50-vessel Service Deal with Fairplay Towage

Marlink subsidiary Telemar said it signed a five-year service maintenance deal with Fairplay Towage to deliver bridge maintenance services across 50 of the company’s port and ocean tugs in Germany, Holland and Belgium.

The contracts will consolidate service of critical bridge navigation equipment to a single provider, and scheduled service will be planned to agreed timeframes.

The contract includes managing GMDSS declarations, annual radio survey, annual radar inspection, exchange of reserve-power batteries for GMDSS and SART/EPIRB/GMDSS handheld batteries. Where vessels are equipped with a gyrocompass, Telemar will perform an annual inspection and gyro compass overhaul including GPS compass check-up where fitted.

Telemar will also perform an annual performance test for voyage data recorders (VDR) and provide certificates of compliance for the two largest offshore tugs Nordic and Baltic. All 50 vessels will have access to Telemar’s due date management software which provides reminders of upcoming service dates and access to remote service via a 24x7x365 hotline. Telemar will work to align all annual service items for each vessel so that the service calls can be minimized, ideally to one service call per vessel per year.

“Fairplay Towage required a service partner that could provide a one-stop solution for bridge electronics across a mixed fleet of vessels with a planned and consistent approach to maintaining safety and compliance,” said Andree Hessling, Manager, Nautical & Technical Department at Fairplay Towage. “Telemar’s ability to meet our needs with dedicated personnel across different port locations provides the level of confidence we need to meet our commitments to our customers.”