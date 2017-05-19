Marine Link
Friday, May 19, 2017

POSCO Seeks June LNG Cargo via Tender

May 19, 2017

South Korea's POSCO is seeking a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery on June 26 to 30 via tender, trade sources with knowledge of the tender said on Friday.
 
The tender will close on May 22, the sources added.


(Reporting by Mark Tay; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
