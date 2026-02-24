Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority Elects Governor Tate Reeves as 2026 Chairman

The Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority has elected Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi to serve as Chairman for 2026. Governor Reeves will lead the four-state interstate compact as it advances economic development, freight mobility, and recreation along the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway and the broader M-65 Marine Highway corridor.

The M-65 Marine Highway is a federally designated inland waterway corridor extending from Paducah, Kentucky, to the Port of Mobile, Alabama, connecting the Tennessee River, the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, and the Tombigbee, Black Warrior, and Mobile River systems. This system links mid-America manufacturing and agricultural producers to domestic and international markets through cost-effective, energy-efficient barge transportation.

The entire Tenn-Tom region experienced economic development success this past year, with record-breaking capital investment and job announcements across the four-state system. The Tenn-Tom and the larger M-65 corridor remain essential competitive advantages for industries seeking reliable logistics, supply chain resilience, and access to global trade routes.

The Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority is a four-state interstate compact comprised of Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee, ratified by the U.S. Congress in 1958 to promote development of the Tenn-Tom Waterway and its economic and trade potential. The Authority includes the four governors and five appointees from each state, for a total of 24 members. Chairmanship rotates annually among the governors.

The compact will also be led in 2026 by Robert Dexter, Executive Director of the Yellow Creek Inland Port in Iuka, Mississippi, who will serve as Vice-Chairman, and Nick Ardillo of Columbus, Mississippi, who will serve as Treasurer. Ardillo is the former Commander of the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base and former Executive Director of the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

Opened to commerce in 1985, the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway provides a vital connection between America’s heartland and the Gulf. Its cost-effective and environmentally efficient barge transportation has attracted billions of dollars in industrial investment while supporting the growth of marinas, campgrounds, and waterfront tourism throughout the corridor.