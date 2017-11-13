APM Terminals Pier 400 Los Angeles Sets New Single Vessel Record

APM Terminals Pier 400 Los Angeles has established a new single vessel cargo operations record during the call of the 13,600 TEU capacity Maersk Evora, with a combined total of 24,846 TEUs loaded and discharged over a 128-hour period.

This performance eclipsed the previous record of 18,500 TEUs handled during the call of a similarly-sized vessel at the Port of Rotterdam in 2015.

The Maersk Evora arrived at APM Terminals Pier 400 Los Angeles on October 19th, on the Europe -Far East/Transpacific AE6/TP6 service operated by 2M partners Maersk Line and Mediterranean Shipping Company. The Los Angeles port call is the only US call for this pendulum service linking America’s largest container port with the Far East.

APM Terminals Pier 400 Los Angeles Managing Director, Steven Trombley said, “This achievement highlights how Pier 400 can easily handle the large cargo volumes our liner customers generate to maximize their network utilization and our landside customers expect in their port partner. Our team ensured the cranes, container yard, ondock rail and truck gate all worked in a well-executed plan to deliver these results for our customers’ supply chains.”

APM Terminals Pier 400 Los Angeles was the first container terminal in North America to receive a vessel of 18,000 TEU capacity, when the CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin became the largest container ship ever to call a North American port on December 26th, 2015. During that call, 11,200 containers were handled during 56 hours of port operations.

Ultra-Large Container Ships of 10,000 TEU capacity and above now represent an increasingly significant component of the global liner fleet, with vessels of up to 22,000 TEU capacity now under construction.