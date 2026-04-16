Industry Bodies Call for Harmonized Propulsion Control Changeover Rules

CIMAC, One Sea, the Nautical Institute and INTERCARGO have jointly called on the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) to issue a unified interpretation of class rules governing the changeover of propulsion power control (RPM) between the bridge and the engine control room (ECR).

The organizations warn that differing interpretations across classification societies and even between individual projects are leading to inconsistent control hierarchies, creating safety risks for operators and crews. They note that international regulations such as SOLAS do not explicitly define a propulsion control changeover hierarchy, leaving room for divergent approaches.

Many shipowners, particularly in the cruise sector, operate under a proven model in which steering authority remains on the bridge, while propulsion power follows established operational procedures. Temporary ECR control during blackout recovery is a well established safety practice, enabling faster stabilization of electrical systems before control is returned to the bridge.

According to the co-signatories, deviations from established operating procedures should only be introduced where supported by a clear safety rationale and evidence of risk reduction. They caution that inconsistent systems across sister ships can increase crew workload, reduce situational awareness and raise the likelihood of human error.

The organizations invite IACS to provide harmonized guidance to ensure consistent, safety based implementation across the industry and offer their expertise to support further technical dialogue.



