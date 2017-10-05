APM Terminals Tacoma Ends Lease

APM Terminals Tacoma will end its operations on September 30, 2017 as part of its portfolio optimization plans and transfer the lease to Seattle-based SSA Marine who will form a new joint venture with Matson Lines, called SSAT, starting operations October 2, 2017.

APM Terminals Tacoma lease was set to expire December 31, 2017 and the contractual language allowed the lease transfer.

“We are proud of the service we have been able to provide to our customers, the Port of Tacoma and the Seaport Alliance , and the Safety performance recognition consistently received by the Pacific Maritime Association,” stated Wim Lagaay , Head of USA and Europe Portfolio for APM Terminals.

APM Terminals Tacoma was used primarily by the Matson Alaska Service, with twice-weekly sailings between Tacoma, Anchorage and Kodiak, Alaska, and a weekly service between Tacoma and Dutch Harbor, Alaska, handling a combined 190,000 TEUs in 2016.