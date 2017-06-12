Marine Link
Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Hunter Maritime Terminates Tender Offer for Bulkers

June 12, 2017

Bulk carrier anon: File photo

Bulk carrier anon: File photo

 Marshall Islands based Hunter Maritime Acquisition revealed it has “mutually agreed” with Germany’s Oskar Wehr to terminate the master agreement and the memoranda of agreement (MOA) related to the acquisition of five Capesize dry bulk carriers.

 
The Tender Offer expired on June 9, 2017, and as of that time, certain conditions to the consummation of the Tender Offer and the Acquisition were not satisfied, including the condition that not more than 8,233,100 Class A common shares shall have been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn at the Expiration Date.
 
"As a result, the Company and the Sellers mutually agreed to terminate the Master Agreement and the MOA relating to the Acquisition in accordance with their respective terms and conditions," said a statement from the company.
 
The Company will continue to seek to identify potential target businesses or assets.
 
Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, vessels, vessel contracts (including contracts for the purchase and charter-in of vessels) or one or more operating businesses, which the Company intends to be in the international maritime shipping industry.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover May 2017 - The Marine Propulsion Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News