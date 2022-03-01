TerraSond Expands in Massachusetts to Support Vineyard Wind 1

TerraSond announced plans to invest in a new base in Massachusetts as part of its commitment to support the Vineyard Wind 1 project and wider US offshore wind developments.

The company, which already has facilities in Alaska and Texas, has been confirmed as a preferred supplier for the subsea balance of plant inspection and survey services for the Vineyard Wind 1 wind farm, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. The wind farm will be situated 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, and 35 miles from mainland Massachusetts. It will be the first major commercial-scale offshore wind farm in US waters.

The new TerraSond facility is likely to be located in the Bristol County area of Massachusetts and will create local employment opportunities.

TerraSond is already committed to the US East Coast offshore wind industry through its site investigation surveys and operating and maintenance inspections. The Vineyard Wind 1 balance of plant work, which will add to the company’s solid experience and track record, covers turbine foundation remotely operated vehicle inspections and export and array cable seabed surveys, alongside a range of other subsea integrity and operational services from across the Acteon group.

The full contract is likely to be awarded to TerraSond in 2022 and will be initially managed and supported by the Acteon Integrated Solutions team. The work will start in 2024 and last for at least three years.