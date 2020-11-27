Tersan Orders Parat Boilers for Arctic Freezer Trawler

Turkish shipyard Tersan has ordered a boiler package from Parat for the NB1105 Arctic Freezer Trawler, which it is building for PF Havborg from the Faroe Islands.

"Steam will be delivered by our MCS combined steam boiler utilizing the exhaust heat and is equipped with an MDO atomizing burner. Parat will also deliver an MVH oil-fired smoke tube boiler for hot water," Parat said.

The system will be delivered with a feed water tank, water treatment, heat exchangers, hot water boiler, pumps, and surplus steam dumping system.

The steam system will be used for the trawlers processing plants, the MVH Hot Water Boiler will be used by the central heating system. The boilers are scheduled for delivery in 2021.

The Arctic Freezer Trawler is a Skipsteknisk ST-119 design, being built at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey, and will be delivered to PF Havborg in 2022.



