24,188 TEU 'Mega Vessel' Delivered to OOCL

Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd. (OOCL) announced it has taken delivery of another new 24,000 TEU mega vessel.

Named OOCL Valencia during a ceremony at China's Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd., the newbuild is the seventh eco-friendly 24,188 TEU vessel in a series of 12 ordered by OOCL. It will serve OOCL’s Asia-Europe LL1 service.

YU Tao, Director and Member of Executive Committee of OOCL, said at the ceremony: “Last year, OOCL received a total of six new container vessels and thus rapidly optimized the fleet structure of both OOCL and the group. In the new year, in addition to the OOCL Valencia, more high-quality and high-performance ships will sail from here.”