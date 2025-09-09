Texas Leads the U.S. in Maritime Revitalization

SHIPPINGInsight, the premier technology and innovation forum for the maritime industry, has announced that its 2025 program will feature “Texas Taking the Lead in Maritime’s Revitalization.” With its numerous energy resources, shipping companies, Gulf Coast ports, and global trading connections, Texas stands at the center of America’s efforts to restore maritime strength. This panel will showcase how the state’s leadership is shaping the future of shipping, logistics, and global commerce.

Moderated by Vincent Decasimo, Senior Vice President at Targa Resources, the session will bring together key leaders representing different facets of the industry. Charlie Jenkins of the Port of Houston will highlight how the port serves as one of the busiest and most influential gateways for U.S. trade and energy exports, underscoring its role as a lifeline for the nation’s economy. Randy Giveans, Executive Vice President at Navigator Gas, will discuss how Texas’ position in global energy transport creates opportunities and challenges for shipping as the industry navigates new fuels, and shifting demand. Cara L. Drake, Head of Commercial Operations and Logistics for Aramco Trading Americas, will bring insights into how international trading flows are being reshaped by Texas’ infrastructure and its access to world markets. Rounding out the conversation, Rick Marriner, Vice President at Parkland Corporation, will focus on how investment in logistics, fuel supply, and infrastructure is enabling Texas to set the pace for maritime revitalization in the United States.

Beyond its role in commerce, Texas’ maritime leadership has implications for national security and supply chain resilience. As the U.S. faces increasing geopolitical uncertainty, the ability to secure energy exports, maintain reliable shipping routes, and protect critical port infrastructure has never been more essential. Texas’ ports and energy hubs are strategic assets not only for the state, but for the nation as a whole, ensuring that the U.S. can withstand global disruptions, meet allies’ energy needs, and project strength in international trade.

“Texas is not only the energy capital of the United States, but also one of the world’s most important maritime hubs,” said Carleen Lyden Walker, Chief Evolution Officer of SHIPPINGInsight. “From the Port of Houston to its critical role in energy exports, Texas is driving the strategies and investments that will determine how America competes in global shipping. This session will spotlight how the state is turning its natural advantages into long-term leadership for the entire maritime sector.”



The panel is part of SHIPPINGInsight’s broader 2025 theme, “Revitalizing the American Maritime Industry,” which emphasizes innovation, resilience, and collaboration as the cornerstones of U.S. maritime competitiveness.