Textron Delivers LCAC 109 to the US Navy

The U.S. Navy reports it has taken delivery of the latest Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 109 from Textron Systems.

The May 29 delivery of LCAC 109 comes after completion of acceptance trials conducted by the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey, which tested the readiness and capability of the craft to effectively meet its requirements.

“This new craft will provide the Navy and Marine Corps team with unparalleled capability in amphibious warfare, ensuring we remain agile and responsive to emerging threats and global challenges,” said Capt. Jason Grabelle, program manager for Amphibious Assault and Connectors Programs, Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships. “The introduction of LCAC 109 into our fleet marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance operational readiness.”

LCACs are built with configurations, dimensions, and clearances similar to the legacy LCACs they replace – ensuring that this latest air cushion vehicle is fully compatible with existing, well deck-equipped amphibious ships, the Expeditionary Sea Base and the Expeditionary Transfer Dock. LCACs are capable of carrying a 60 to 75-ton payload. They primarily transport weapon systems, equipment, cargo, and assault element personnel through a wide range of conditions, including over-the-beach.

“The successful delivery of LCAC 109 is a testament to the strong partnership between the Navy and Textron Systems,” said Captain Grabelle. “This advanced craft will significantly boost our operational capability, providing a critical link in our ability to project power and support joint operations across the globe.”

LCAC 109 is the first delivery of 15 craft from the follow-on contract to the original Detail Design and Construction contract. Textron Systems is currently in serial production on LCACs 110-122.