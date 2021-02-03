TGP to Transport Offshore Wind Turbines for Project in Vietnam

UK-based project logistics management firm Trans Global Projects Group (TGP), has been awarded a contract for the transport of around 320,000 freight tons of offshore wind turbine components.

The components will be used for two wind farm projects in Vietnam. TGP said Wednesday it had secured the contract from a large EPC contractor in China, without revealing who the client was.

"Over the nearly year-long contract, TGP is scheduled to deliver 10 batches of wind turbine equipment from China to Vietnam via ocean vessel. The ongoing contract sees TGP loading, shipping, providing customs clearance and discharging 57 sets of 3 MW offshore wind turbines. Each set includes towers and blades as well as the hub, nacelle and generator. The blades measure over 76 meters, and as a result, require careful loading, stowage, and offloading," TGP said.

Work on the contract has already begun, and since September, TGP has delivered twelve sets of wind turbine equipment from three different locations across China to the port of Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam.

"Shipment of a wind turbine’s oversized components – the blades, towers, and nacelles ­­– requires heavy lifting expertise and meticulous transport planning,” explains Colin Charnock, CEO, TGP. “Led by our team in China, this project highlights the trust we have built with key players in the renewables sector. We look forward to continuing to utilize our knowledge in the end-to-end handling of breakbulk cargo to meet the needs of a sector that’s expected to expand significantly in the coming years.”

