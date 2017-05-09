Thailand’s MTT Arranges Emergency Response Framework

The Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal Company (MTT) has signed an official preparedness framework agreement with Ardent. The deal is the first of its kind in Thailand and is specifically structured to mitigate risk by pre-staging response elements and training Thai-based terminal operators to work with emergency management elements.

MTT is a commercial port and storage terminal dedicated for liquid and gaseous petrochemical products . MTT terminal, comprising of four marine jetties and 33 storage tanks, is able to support more than 20 varieties of petrochemical products. MTT was established in 1995, is located on the East side of Map Ta Phut Port, Rayong province, Thailand. The company is owned and operated by Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal Company Limited as one of SCG subsidiaries.

Ardent and MTT’s agreement consists of a pre-agreed response framework, including a guaranteed response component, standby services, implementation of procedures and plans, table top exercises and on-site drills.

“We already provide to several on-shore operators risk mitigation standby arrangements with respect to potential emergency response situations,” said Bas Michiels, Ardent’s Asia Commercial Director. “Everyone is excited at the opportunity towards developing an increasingly safe-conscious culture in the Asian maritime sector.”

“Ardent has been the frontrunner for emergency preparedness services to the maritime industry years, and emergencies can happen in any corner of the world,” said Oliver Timofei, Ardent’s Director Emergency Management. “A busy terminal is a good thing. We intend to work with the MTT to decreasing response times and mitigate potential issues that could affect the efficiency of the terminal.”

Recent reports show that Southeast Asian national companies are drastically increasing import capabilities for liquefied natural gas (LNG) as domestic energy sources fall short.