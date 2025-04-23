That’s a BINGO! Japanese Shipyards Collaborate on Optimized Bulk Carrier

‘Bingo42’ is namesake of an innovative new 42,000 dwt bulk carrier that will be jointly developed and marketed by Onomichi Dockyard and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, a pair of historic Japanese shipbuilders.

The name Bingo 42 is derived from ‘Beyond Innovation, Navigating Green Ocean’, and the initiative was driven by the recognition of a shared challenge concerning the design workload for new vessels. In Japan, shipyards typically undertake all stages of design, from basic design to production, on an individual company basis. This approach necessitates a substantial design workload when a new design is developed, placing a significant burden on the design team. This is further expected to increase in the future, particularly in response to alternative fuel vessels. It is therefore important to invest limited development and design resources in the most valuable vessels and technologies for customers. Recognizing the advantages of their close geographic proximity, Onomichi and Tsuneishi have decided that both companies can establish a cooperative system based on shared values and objectives.

Bingo42 is the handy size bulk carriers in both companies’ existing product ranges. In the collaborative development project, and the shipyards are working now to leverage previous experience to improve the vessel design, including numerous discussions on how to enhance each other’s conventional hull forms. The length of the conventional hull form has been increased by 3m, and the hull form has been optimized, improved cargo capacity and fuel efficiency for Onomichi’s 40BC and resulting in improved fuel efficiency for Tsuneishi’s TESS42. In addition, MT-FAST has been installed as an energy-saving measure, resulting in improved propulsion performance and fuel efficiency compared to both companies’ conventional hull forms. The design has achieved a reduction of more than 35% from the reference line, and is also designed to be methanol dual-fueled.