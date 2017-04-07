Greece Asks Investors to Improve Bids for Thessaloniki Port Sale

Related News

HMAS Arunta Deployed in the Middle East

Australian Navy personnel and Defence civilians have deployed as one team to complete maintenance on deployment on an unprecedented scale.

HMAS Darwin Farewells the West

The call of 'last line!' meant a little more than normal as HMAS Darwin slipped from the wharf at Fleet Base West and set sail for Sydney recently.

Accredited Vessel Inspector Scheme Conference

An essential event for all Common Marine Inspection Document (eCMID) and Marine Inspection for Small Workboats (eMISW) stakeholders.

George H.W. Bush CSG Conducts OIR Missions Against ISIS

The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is currently launching missions against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria…

Thordon’s SeaThigor up for Environmental Award

SeaThigor, the forward propeller shaft seal Thordon Bearings introduced to the market last year, has been nominated in the technology category of the Green4Sea awards…

Hobart Brothers Company Celebrates 100th Anniversary

The milestone reflects a history rich in product innovation and determination that has driven the company’s success since…

ABB, Presserv Partner to Preserve Idle O&G Vessels

ABB’s marine and ports business will partner with Presserv to offer maintenance packages for vessels that serve the oil and…

Upgrades Complete for Anzac Class

The Australian Navy's eight Anzac class frigates are now all back in the water post anti-ship missile defence upgrades, with…