Friday, April 7, 2017

Greece Asks Investors to Improve Bids for Thessaloniki Port Sale

April 7, 2017

Greece's privatisation agency (HRADF) asked on Friday for improved financial bids from shortlisted investors seeking to buy a majority stake in its second-largest port.

Athens got last month three offers for the sale of a 67 percent stake in Thessaloniki Port, which is required as part of its international bailout.

The investors are Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services (ICTS), Dubai-based P&O Steam Navigation Company (DP World) and German private equity firm Deutsche Invest Equity Partners which is bidding jointly with France's Terminal Link SAS.


(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

