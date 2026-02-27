Third Purus Daughter Craft Undergoes Final Outfitting, Sea Trials to Come

Daughter Craft No. 3, commissioned by Purus, is progressing through final outfitting ahead of sea trials. Engines are now installed with Volvo Penta IPS drives, and the vessel’s electronics and interior systems are well underway in outfit.

Diverse Marine has worked with Chartwell Marine to produce this daughter craft design, with inboard propulsion systems fitted with IMO Tier 3 exhaust after-treatment to reduce emissions.

The Daughter Craft can serve as a nearshore CTV as well as an offshore daughter craft operating from an SOV/CSOV mothership in conjunction with a single point lift davit system. The design has been extensively tested using CFD model testing and tank testing to develop a highly efficient craft that can perform at a higher level than its peers, providing high levels of passenger comfort during passage with several motion softening features, along with a high bow with low propulsor that ensures class leading access levels.

The Daughter Craft hull design has been independently validated using the latest computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modeling methods, coupled with scale free running model tank testing.

The hull design. © Diverse Marine

The interior of the Daughter Craft has been designed and outfitted using the same general principles of the Diverse Marine CTV’s to provide a high quality, low maintenance and light weight finish. Sprung seating is provided for each passenger and seating configured to maximize comfort. A raised bridge area provides the crew with all essential controls. IPS propulsion provides low noise levels in the passenger saloon.

The interior. © Diverse Marine

The main deck has been configured to be flush and step free after ascending the fully protected steps from the saloon to the main deck. All deck equipment is mounted beneath the main deck to avoid trip hazards and large flush strut assisted hatches in the main deck provide high storage levels for kit bags and maintenance components. A full width Buoyant Works cupped bow fender solution ensures high grip and assists safer transfers.

The main deck. © Diverse Marine