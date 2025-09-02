Third Royal Caribbean Icon Class Ship Floated Out at Meyer Turku Shipyard

Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas, which is being built at the Meyer Turku shipyard, floated out during a ceremony on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The traditional float out ceremony included speeches by representatives of the shipyard and the vacation company, a salute fired by a gun salute group, and a playful competition to open the water valves of the construction basin. During the weekend following the ceremony, the ship was moved to the outfitting dock, where finishing work will continue for just under a year.

At 365 meters long, nearly 50 meters wide, and with a gross tonnage of approximately 248,000, Legend of the Seas is the third ship in Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class. The first ship in the class, Icon of the Seas, was delivered to the brand in November 2023, and the second, Star of the Seas, in July 2025. The fourth Icon Class ship, currently under construction at the shipyard and yet to be named, will be completed in 2027. Royal Caribbean’s agreement also includes options to build fifth and sixth Icon Class ships.

In keeping with the hallmarks of the Icon Class, a giant glass and steel dome, the AquaDome, has been lifted on the bow of the ship. Inside Legend, you will also find the familiar Pearl, also a part of the ship's load-bearing structure. The ship also offers passengers eight distinct neighborhoods, numerous pools, and a variety of restaurants and bars.

The Icon Class ships are the first ships in the fleet to run on natural gas. Legend of the Seas' energy efficiency has been further improved with new-generation TSDF main engines, shore power connections and waste heat recovery systems.

Legend of the Seas will be delivered to Royal Caribbean in the summer of 2026.



