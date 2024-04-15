Thordon Delivers Rudder Bearing to Research Ship

Thordon Bearings, the pioneer in water-lubricated bearings, secured a new order for a rudder bearing that was fitted to a 77.1m (253ft) research ship that frequently operates in ecologically sensitive marine environments.

The 38-year-old Ocean Endeavour, operated by the UK’s Gardline, a multi-disciplinary marine survey company which operates a fleet of 13 multi-role survey ships, was recently fitted with Thordon’s SXL rudder bearing at UK Docks Marine Services’ Teesside drydock.

Bruntons Propellers, Thordon’s new authorized distributor in the UK, secured the order from the UK-based ship repair group, which operates drydocks and berths throughout the country.

Ocean Endeavour, which runs a pair of Ruston 8RKCM main engines driving a single four-bladed CP propeller, was previously fitted with a bronze rudder bearing. This required replacement due to age-related wear and tear, and bronze bearing replacement is expensive, says Thordon. This kind of system also requires lubricating grease, which increases the risk of pollution with grease leaking into the ocean.

Thordon says its water-lubricated SXL bearing is far more cost-effective and negates the need for grease.

Neil McDonald, Thordon Bearings’ Regional Manager, Northern Europe & Africa, said: “The lead time and price we offer for our SXL solutions are two major benefits for ship owners and the yards carrying out refit work. A like-for-like bronze bush replacement would have taken 12 weeks for the part to be delivered and would have been very expensive. We were able to get the SXL material to the yard in a matter of days and for significantly less.”



