Thoresen to Deploy Sealink NextGen on 24 Vessels

Marlink is supporting digital transformation for Thoresen Shipping with the migration of its fleet to the Sealink NextGen solution.

Thoresen Shipping Facts

Thoresen Shipping is a global dry bulk shipping operator headquartered in Thailand with a presence in Dubai, London and Singapore. Dating to 1904, Thoresen Shipping owns a modern fleet of 24 Supramax and Ultramax bulk carriers.

Marlink will deploy a complete hybrid network comprising guaranteed throughput by blending VSAT with Starlink LEO and additional backup services. The integration includes software-defined application routing (SD-WAN) using Marlink’s XChange network management tool as well as Endpoint Detection cyber protection.

The SD-WAN functionality in Marlink’s Xchange platform enables cloud applications and remote operations at sea by ensuring guaranteed connectivity levels to run business and crew applications on a hybrid network solution. XChange enables the seamless fusion of the different networks – whether GEO, LEO or MSS backup – to leverage the benefits of a single secure hybrid solution with the highest uptime available and guaranteed global coverage.

Combining LEO and VSAT in a seamless, end-to-end managed Sealink NextGen hybrid network will enable Thoresen Shipping to optimize its operations and improve customer support through enhanced application performance and network security.

The solution will enable enhanced crew communications in addition to improved operational support including collaborative workflow and remote access to shipboard systems.