Three Foil Assist Catamarans Delivered to Hawaiian Tour Boat Company

Port Angeles, Wash. boatbuilder BRIX Marine has launched three custom-built 34-foot foil assist catamarans for Na Pali Experience, a boat tour company in Kaua'i, Hawaii.

The three USCG Subchapter "T" vessels Kulea, Lanakila and Tokihi were designed in collaboration with Jutson Marine Design and feature asymmetric catamaran hulls and midship-mounted hydrofoils for improved performance in varying sea conditions. Each offers seating for up to 20 passengers and one crew member.

Each vessel is equipped with twin 300 HP Suzuki outboard engines and a fuel capacity of 2 x 100-gallon tanks,

The vessels also include custom enhancements such as SeaDek foam decking, high-grade vinyl seating, washdown systems, and advanced navigation electronics.

“We are thrilled to partner with BRIX Marine on these innovative boats,” said Nathaniel Fisher, Na Pali Experience founder and owner. “Their craftsmanship and attention to detail are evident, and we are excited to elevate our guest experience along the Na Pali Coast.”

Drew Belt, a captain at Na Pali Experience, added, “These vessels not only perform exceptionally well in the water but are visually stunning. Our guests will enjoy a safe, intimate and memorable tour.”

(Photo: BRIX Marine)