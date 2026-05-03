Three Passengers Dead on Cruise Ship After Hantivirus Outbreak

Three people have died and one case of hantavirus has been confirmed among passengers on a cruise vessel sailing in the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.

Six individuals were affected in the incident, of whom three have died and one is in intensive care in South Africa, it said in a post on X.

The WHO did not name the vessel or its operator, although a source familiar with the situation said it was the MV Hondius, travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde.

"WHO is facilitating coordination between member states and the ship’s operators for medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers, as well as full public health risk assessment and support to the remaining passengers on board," the WHO said.

A Dutch Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed that two Dutch passengers had died, but gave no further details.

Sky News reported that a British tourist was being treated in a hospital in South Africa after the suspected hantavirus outbreak, citing South Africa's Department of Health. It also quoted Britain's Foreign Office as saying it was closely monitoring reports of a potential hantavirus outbreak on the Hondius and was in touch with the cruise company and local authorities.

The British Foreign Office and South Africa's Department of Health did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people get hantavirus from contact with rodents like rats and mice, especially when exposed to their urine, droppings, and saliva. It can also spread through a bite or scratch by a rodent, but this is rare.





(Reuters and staff)

