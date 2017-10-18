Rotterdam Boosts Container Throughput

The number of containers handled in the port of Rotterdam continues to grow. In the first nine months of 2017, the throughput of containers increased by 10.1 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2016, to a total of 10.2 million units (TEU).

The port’s total throughput in that same period increased by 2 percent. In addition to containers, the key contributors to this overall growth were the agribulk and breakbulk segments. The port recorded a drop in the throughput of liquid bulk like mineral oil products. A total of 351.5 million tonnes was handled in the period until the end of September.

Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority : “Thanks in part to the 10-percent increase in container throughput volumes, this has proven a fine quarter for our port statistics. Still, this growth is offset by lower throughput volumes in various other segments. For example, the volume of coal handled in our port has fallen in comparison with 2016 due to the closure of two coal-fired power plants in Rotterdam and the increased production of renewable energy . Likewise, the throughput of fuel oil in the third quarter was also lower than last year’s figures.”

The port’s total throughput in 2017 is expected to be 1 to 2 percent higher than that recorded for 2016.

Castelein: “Reviewing the coalition agreement recently published by the new Dutch government, it appears that in the period ahead, the government will be devoting more attention to the challenges that face us in the longer term – the energy transition, for example. This may have far-reaching consequences for a number of submarkets. We are pleased with these ambitions on the part of the new government. We hope they will result in new regulations and financing options that can support companies in successfully making this transition.”

The throughput of containers in the first nine months of 2017 increased by 10.1% in TEU (standard capacity unit) and 11.7% in tonnes. A total of 10.2 million TEU was handled in the port, corresponding to a total of 105.9 million tonnes. This is mainly explained by the stronger increase in the number of full containers handled in the port than in the number of empty containers.

Rotterdam saw a further growth of 6.6 percent in roll on/roll off (ro/ro) volumes in the first nine months of 2017 compared to the previous year, to a total of 17.9 million tonnes.