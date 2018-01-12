Port of LA Sets New Record with 2017 Container Throughput

The Port of Los Angeles moved more cargo in 2017 than in any time in the Port’s 110-year history, racking up 9,343,192 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), a 5.5 percent increase over 2016’s record-breaking year. It’s the most cargo moved annually by a Western Hemisphere port.

“We are powering Los Angeles’ economy to new heights every year, because we know that lasting prosperity means investing boldly in jobs, opportunity, and growth,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“The success of our Port tells the story of a city whose moment has arrived — and we will continue pushing forward as we expand our role in the global economy,” Eric added.

“2017 was a year beyond expectations but it was not by chance,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka

Gene added: “Our growth is a direct result of a concerted, multi-year effort by the Port and its many partners to maximize efficiency throughout the supply chain. All the collaborative work by a broad range of global maritime stakeholders has delivered these remarkable results.”

Supply chain efficiencies implemented by the Port in 2017 included technology upgrades, like the new “Port Optimizer” digital information portal developed by the Port in collaboration with GE Transportation . The optimizer aggregates key cargo data online to facilitate better cargo tracking, projections and productivity.

Infrastructure upgrades like those completed at TraPac Container Terminal and Yusen Terminals, Inc. during 2017 continue to boost the Port’s ability to service increasingly larger ships, as well as to more efficiently facilitate cargo movement throughout its terminals.

December imports decreased 2.2 percent to 385,492 TEUs. Exports decreased 7.3 percent to 152,865 TEUs. Along with a 1.5 percent rise in empty containers, overall December containers were 779,210 TEUs, an overall decrease of 2.2 percent compared to the previous year.