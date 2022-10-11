Thrustmaster to Supply Propulsion for DARPA Uncrewed Vessel

Thrustmaster of Texas, Inc. announce it is providing a customized thruster propulsion system to SERCO, Inc. in support of its recently awarded No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

The advanced platform design has been developed by SERCO to meet the performance requirements established by DARPA to demonstrate true unmanned operations for extended time periods.

Joe Bekker, president of Thrustmaster of Texas, said, “The thruster system developed for the NOMARS platform uses a combination of proven and highly reliable thruster component technologies with an innovative hydrodynamic design that allows for the thruster to support not only critical propulsion requirements but also to meet additional maneuvering and endurance requirements.”

Bekker said Thrustmaster will support thruster design and production as well as the initial NOMARS system level testing at its 300,000-square-foot facility in Houston.