Thyssenkrupp, Fincantieri Team up for Submarines Project in Philippines

German naval conglomerate Thyssenkrupp and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri have signed an Industrial Cooperation Agreement as part of a broader strategic partnership to provide the Philippine’s Navy with advanced submarine capabilities solutions.

As part of the Horizon III military modernization initiative, the Philippine Navy aims to enhance its archipelagic defense by acquiring cutting-edge weapon systems. In particular, the introduction of submarines would be a game-changer in securing territorial waters, especially in the South China Sea.

The collaboration between Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Fincantieri brings together their extensive expertise and technologies to deliver the most efficient and competitive solution for the U212 NFS class submarines, which Fincantieri is currently building for the Italian Navy at its shipyards in Italy.

The partnership also aims to strengthen local infrastructure and expand the operational capabilities of the Philippine Navy’s fleet.

“Building on our successful cooperation within the Italian submarine program, this Industrial Cooperation Agreement provides an excellent foundation for further joint projects in the underwater domain,” said Oliver Burkhard, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

The U212 NFS is an evolution of the HDW Class U212A submarine, featuring low acoustic, magnetic, and visual signature characteristics and making it exceptionally stealthy. It meets the highest quality standards and the most stringent rules and requirements, with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems supplying essential key technologies and components.

The Philippine Navy would gain a significant strategic advantage through the Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, first introduced on the U212A, and now integrated into the U212 NFS.

Additionally, the use of Amanox non-magnetic steel, combined with other key technical features and new stealth technology, makes the U212 NFS virtually undetectable.

Furthermore, as part of the Philippine’s ‘Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act’, the partnership will support the Philippine Navy in developing a new naval base.

This will be achieved by leveraging the design expertise of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Fincantieri, drawing on their decades of shipbuilding experience and long-standing cooperation with navies worldwide.