Tidal Transit Holds Belated Christening for CTV Fresh off its Maiden Job

The latest addition to Tidal Transit’s fleet of purpose-built crew transfer vessels (CTVs), Imogen Rose, was officially christened at Equinor’s pontoon in Great Yarmouth.

The ceremony formed part of a wider event, hosted by multinational energy company Equinor, to celebrate completion of an ongoing modification project at its 317 MW Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm.

Imogen Rose is an Incat Crowther UK-designed WindFlex 27 model, outfitted with Volvo Penta Quad-IPS, and built by Singapore-based Penguin International.

Her first charter was to energy services supplier Stowen Group, supporting the firm’s contract with Equinor delivering essential offshore modification and maintenance at Sheringham Shoal.

Designed for high levels of fuel efficiency, maneuverability and durability in all-weather operating conditions, Imogen Rose was chosen to support timely completion of an ongoing modification project.

Imogen Rose features future-proofed hull design and onboard systems, allowing the vessel to be retrofitted in with zero-emissions power supply and propulsion.

“Imogen Rose has been constantly busy since delivery earlier in the year, so we’re delighted to have been finally able give her the belated christening she deserves. Thank you to Equinor and Stowen Group for hosting such a fantastic event, and we’re looking forward to collaborating further as we continue to support current and future offshore developments in the UK and beyond,” said Leo Hambro, commercial director of Tidal Transit.

“We are delighted to host the Christening of Imogen Rose. Stowen recently chartered the vessel to serve an important role at Sheringham Shoal. Sheringham Shoal was our first commercial wind farm and delivery of our operations program is an important part of maintaining this asset,” added Colin Galer, plant manager of the Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm.

Located off the coast of North Norfolk, Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm started operations in 2012. The site comprises of 88 wind turbines and generates around 1.1 terawatt hours (TWh) of green energy per year.