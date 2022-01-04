Tidewater Appoints Cougle to Its Board of Directors

Offshore vessel owner Tidewater on Tuesday announced the appointment of Melissa Cougle to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Cougle most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Frank’s International until November 2021. She previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of National Energy Services Reunited. Cougle began her career with Arthur Andersen in 1999 and subsequently held positions of increasing responsibility in the oilfield services industry at Ensco plc, and prior to that Pride International. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Louisiana State University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"Melissa is a seasoned executive with a strong track record of leadership in the oil and gas sector," said Larry Rigdon, Chairman of Tidewater's Board of Directors. "She has broad financial expertise and a track record of successfully consummating M&A transactions in the industry. In addition, she has extensive knowledge of the offshore oil and gas industry and the factors driving the industry. We are very pleased to welcome Melissa to the Tidewater board and look forward to her contribution to our future success."

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to join Tidewater’s Board, and I look forward to helping guide the company’s strategy as it positions itself to grow in a recovering offshore oil and gas market," Cougle said. "Tidewater’s team has done an excellent job of navigating through the industry downturn, consistently generating cash and proactively managing its balance sheet, including the most recent refinancing. Tidewater represents an ideal platform for growth in the OSV industry and I’m excited to support the company’s strategic initiatives.”