Titan and MOL Complete LNG and bio-LNG Bunkering Op in Belgium

Titan Clean Fuels and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) have completed the first LNG and liquefied biomethane (bio-LNG) bunkering operation in Belgium, as part of a new multi-delivery contract for MOL’s vehicle carrier fleet.

On March 16, 2025, Titan’s Alice Cosulich LNG bunkering vessel delivered 500 tons of bio-LNG and 400 tons of conventional LNG to the Celeste Ace vehicle carrier.

The simultaneous operation (SIMOPS) bunkering took place in the Port of Zeebrugge’s International Car Operators (ICO) terminal.

Titan’s delivery of ISCC-EU-certified mass-balanced bio-LNG marks the first of a series of bio-LNG deliveries to the Japanese shipping company.

The bio-LNG was produced using waste and residue, which reduces GHG emissions by up to 100% compared to marine diesel on a well-to-wake basis. LNG, bio-LNG, and renewable hydrogen-derived e-methane can be blended at any ratio and 'dropped into' existing LNG bunkering infrastructure with little to no modification.

The number of vessels in use and on order that can use LNG, bio-LNG, and in the future e-methane, showcases how significant a role the LNG pathway will play in shipping’s decarbonization.

MOL currently operates five LNG-fueled vehicle carriers and will have six more delivered by the middle of 2025.