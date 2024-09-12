Titan Taps Francesco Valente to Succeed Jim Marcotuli as CEO

Titan, a ship repair and fabrication company with yards on the U.S. West and East Coasts, on Thursday announced it has appointed Francesco Valente to replace CEO Jim “Marco” Marcotuli, who is retiring after five years leading the company.

Valente will lead Titan from its Portland, Ore. headquarters starting on September 23, with Marcotuli taking on a role as a board member and advisor.

Valente possesses more than 20 years of experience running business operations globally, having previously served as CEO of Fincantieri Marine Group, the parent company’s U.S. shipbuilding and ship repair operation. He joins Titan from Beretta, where he has led U.S. operations since 2019.

Marcotuli has led Titan since it was formed in 2019, furthering the integration of Titan’s three major ship repair entities: Vigor (Portland, Seattle, Ketchikan), MHI (Norfolk), and Continental Maritime (San Diego). He retires after nearly five decades as a leader and executive in the aerospace, defense and manufacturing sectors.

“It has been an honor to lead the Titan team for these last five years, and to grow the business into a leading supporter of our national defense,” Marcotuli said. “With the business in such a strong position, this was an ideal time to step back after nearly five decades of work, particularly with such a talented and respected leader in Francesco taking the helm.”

“Titan is a well-known leader in ship repair and fabrication, with a particularly strong reputation supporting our national defense,” Valente said. “Titan’s values and priorities have helped thousands of family-wage, skilled workers build an award-winning safety culture and a sterling record of quality performance. I am excited about the opportunity to join a team and a business committed to customer success and to find new, creative ways to support that goal.”

Among Titan's most recent work is multiple U.S. Navy availabilities at each shipyard, completion of the prototype and new construction of the first four Maneuver Support Vehicle (Light) vessels for the U.S. Army, and a range of commercial projects.

From left: Francesco Valente and Jim Marcotuli (Photos: Titan)