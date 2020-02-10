Top Ships Adds M/T Eco Los Angeles

The international owner and operator of modern, fuel efficient "ECO" tanker vessels Top Ships announced that it took delivery of the 50,000 dwt scrubber fitted newbuilding M/T Eco Los Angeles.



The product/chemical tanker constructed at the Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea.



Meanwhile, the Greek tanker owner has recently entered into agreements to dispose of an MR2 tanker pair.



The ships, Stenaweco Elegance and Eco Palm Desert, have been sold to unaffiliated third parties.