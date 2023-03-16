Marine Link
Friday, March 17, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

TORM Buys Three MR Tankers

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 16, 2023

(File photo: TORM)

(File photo: TORM)

Danish tanker shipping company TORM on Thursday announced it has entered into an agreement to buy three secondhand MR tankers from an undisclosed seller.

The MR eco product tankers were built in South Korea in 2013, now purchased by TORM for a total cash consideration of $48.5 million and the issuance of 1.42 million shares, the company said.

Slated for delivery before May 31, the ships will increase TORM’s total fleet to 88 vessels on a fully delivered basis.

TORM said it expects to finance the cash element of the transaction through traditional bank financing, and in connection with each of the three deliveries the company will issue one third of the total share issuance, corresponding to 50% of the total consideration.

Marine News explores the challenges facing operators on America’s inland waterways system and the work being done to address them.
Read the Magazine

Update: Lower Snake River Dams

20 Years of Success and Still More to Come
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

GLDD Preps for its New Hopper Dredge Galveston Island

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week