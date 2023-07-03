Torvald Klaveness and Marubeni Expand Partnership

After three successful years as joint partners of Baumarine by MaruKlav, the world's largest Panamax Pool, Marubeni will take a 25% stake of Klaveness Dry Bulk.

The deal includes the operating arm Klaveness Chartering, the Baumarine Pool and Market Manager, a recently commercialized digital freight offering.

"The Torvald Klaveness group and Klaveness Dry Bulk have delivered significant results, not only for the Marubeni fleet, but also for Panamax owners in Baumarine by MaruKlav as a whole,” said Toru Okazaki, Chief Operating Officer, Aerospace & Ship Division of Marubeni Corporation. “They have consistently demonstrated an innovative approach to securing the best earnings management through, for example, the fixed rate conversion at peak scheme.

“We see them driving a high level of client focus throughout the activities, something that will only become increasingly important in this dynamic dry bulk shipping industry. We are excited about the road ahead and eager to actively contribute to delivering on our ambitious strategy, transforming not only our joint setup but also the industry."

Ernst Meyer, Klaveness CEO, emphasizes the significance of this milestone for the Torvald Klaveness group, adding: "Klaveness Dry Bulk is a digitalized shipping company with a focus on win-win solutions for cargo and ship owners, leading to more efficient trades and lower carbon emissions. With Marubeni as a partner, we will boost our positive impact on maritime supply chains and create more value for both companies.”



