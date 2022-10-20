Marine Link
Friday, October 21, 2022
TotalEnergies Charters LNG Carrier from Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

October 20, 2022

©alexyz3d

Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) said Thursday it had signed a multi-year contract to charter a newbuild LNG Carrier with TotalEnergies Gas & Power Limited, a subsidiary of the French oil major TotalEnergies.

According to MOL, the vessel currently being built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering is fitted with the most modern ME-GA engine, which provides lower emissions compared to previous-generation vessels.

ME-GA engine is equipped with an Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system that reduces methane slip while improving overall fuel consumption, MOL said.

The vessel will have a cargo tank capacity of 174,000 m3, and will be suitable to operate globally, serving the main LNG terminals around the world, MOL added.

The vessel will be delivered in 2025 to serve the TotalEnergies LNG portfolio. The financial terms of the charter deal were not disclosed.


Vessel particulars

Length overall294.9 m
Breadth46.4 m
Cargo tank capacity174,000 m3
Main engineME-GA
ShipbuilderDSME
Delivery2025
