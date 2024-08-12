TotalEnergies Makes its First Supply of Cooking Oil-Based Marine Fuel in Singapore

TotalEnergies has supplied its first B100 biofuel bunker in Singapore, marking an expansion in its low-carbon fuels offer in an effort to support the decarbonization goals of global shipping.

On August 5, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels used an IMO Type II chemical bunker tanker, MAPLE, owned by Global Energy Group, to transfer 700 metric tons (mt) of the 100% Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester (UCOME-based) biofuel to a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), Glovis Cosmos, which is owned by Hyundai Glovis.

The UCOME biodiesel supplied is a second-generation, waste-based fuel sourced in Southeast Asia.

Globally, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ previous biofuel bunkering operations delivered VLSFO (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) blended with UCOME-based biofuel of up to 30%.

According to TotalEnergies, this is the first time that the entire quantity supplied was made up of biofuel and as such, has the potential to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by between 80% to 90% on a well-to-wake basis.

“I am very pleased to see that our first 100% biofuel bunker was delivered safely and smoothly. The operation reinforces our commitment to supporting the shipping industry’s decarbonization ambitions. We will continue to innovate and find sustainable low-carbon solutions for the shipping industry, which is navigating fast-changing market and regulatory conditions,” said Louise Tricoire, Senior Vice President Aviation and Marine Fuels, TotalEnergies.

Beyond Singapore, TotalEnergies has also conducted biofuel bunker deliveries in France and in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region.