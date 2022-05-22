Towboat Crewmember Medevaced Near Pascagoula

An ailing crewmember was medevaced from a towboat Friday afternoon, approximately seven miles south of Pascagoula, Miss., the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a call from the crew of the U.S.-flagged Miss Beth reporting a 60-year-old crewmember on board was experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

The watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Pascagoula 29-foot Response Boat - Small boatcrew to assist. The boatcrew arrived on scene, loaded the crewmember and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Pascagoula.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.