Trade Group Maritime UK Launches Green Skills Project

This Green Careers Week trade group Maritime UK is launching a new green skills project with the aim to help ensure that the maritime industries have the skills required to enable its decarbonization.

The project kick starts with the appointment of Kit Williams to coordinate delivery of recommendations from the Maritime Skills Commission's (MSC) Skills for Green Jobs Position Paper. It is being delivered through a partnership between the MSC and Cornwall Marine Network (CMN).

The MSC was established in July 2020 to ensure that the maritime sector attracts a pipeline of talented people to serve all parts of the sector covering shipping, ports, leisure marine, engineering, science, and professional services. The MSC, chaired by Professor Graham Baldwin, Vice Chancellor of the University of Central Lancashire, reports directly into the Secretary of State (under the maritime brief) and Maritime UK National Council. Comprising of 19 Commissioners, the MSC has been tasked to deliver against seven main objectives which are aimed towards strengthening skills and employability in the UK maritime sector.

CMN was established in 2002 by local marine businesses. Currently owned by over 300 local marine businesses in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, the organization helps to give identity and increase economic prosperity in the local maritime sector. The organization provides expert assistance in terms of marketing, skills, bringing innovation to market and improving workplace productivity to support the development of member companies.

In June 2022, the DfT provided a grant to part-fund the new role which will coordinate the delivery of the recommendations outlined in the MSC’s Skills for Green Jobs Position Paper and ensure maritime has the skills it needs to transition to net-zero. In the position paper the MSC, committed to ensuring that green skills are embedded into all activities, rather than separating it from the rest of the work. The post will ensure stakeholders from across the maritime sector are engaged in a series of workshops as well as facilitating continued collaboration with regional maritime clusters and intermediary organizations to create greater transparency and assist with local ownership of the skills agenda.

Research has estimated that the UK maritime sector will create over 1.7 million new green and full-time equivalent roles by 2030. It is also indicated that 900,000 to 1.3 million of these positions will be directly related to energy efficiency and low-carbon heating. The remainder of these roles will be established by developing pre-existing jobs into greener ones. The future of these green jobs will be highlighted through Green Careers Week from the 7-12 November 2022.

Sarah Kenny, Chair, Maritime UK, said, “Green jobs are crucial in supporting the transition to net zero and in creating a sustainable future. We are delighted with the appointment of Kit as the Green Skills Sustainability Manager and look forward to working with him as the project seeks to ensure that maritime has the skills required to enable its decarbonization.”

Graham Baldwin, Chair, Maritime Skills Commission, said, “The MSC is delighted with the appointment of the Green Skills Sustainability Manager. We would like to thank DfT for the grant to fund the position and look forward to seeing the great work that Kit will do in this role.”

Paul Wickes, CEO, Cornwall Marine Network, said, “We are extremely pleased to have recruited Kit to lead this crucial joint-funded initiative on behalf of the MSC and CMN. We have a strong track record of responding to business needs and stimulating growth through innovation, so are delighted to be partnering on a project that will meet the emerging green skills needs of the Maritime Sector.”