JNPT's Cargo Traffic Grows by 6.26%

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), India's largest container port, further improved its performance in the first six months of the current financial year by recording a 6.26 per cent growth in container cargo in terms of TEUs (5.57% in terms of tonnage) by handling 2.4 million TEUs as compared to 2.26 million TUEs in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Among the four terminals under JNPT, APM Terminal handled 9.90 lakh TEUSs, up 11.6per cent, while DP World too handled higher cargo at 6.25 lakh TEUs as compared to 5.94 lakh TEUs in the comparative period of the last year.

JNPCT increased its share modestly at 7.87 lakh TEUs from the last year’s level of 7.80 lakh TEUs. Total liquid cargo handled rose by 12 per cent at 36.03 lakh tonnes as compared to 32.14 lakh tonnes.

JNPT which handled a record 4.5 million TEUs in the previous financial year has sustained its momentum in the first six months of the current financial year as well.

JNPT has implemented various Ease of Doing Business Initiatives for reduction in transaction cost and time for the Trade. Inter Terminal movement of TTs and Direct Port Delivery are the most important ones.

Till date 445,692 trucks have used ITT facility for completing 550,900 transactions, which reduces 7.5 km run in each trip, which has helped save Rs. 6.6 cr worth of fuel.