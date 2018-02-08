India's Major Ports See 4.58% Cargo Traffic Growth

Major ports in India have recorded a cargo traffic growth of 4.58 percent and together handled 560.97 million tonnes (MT) of merchandise during the period April 2017 to January 2018, as against 536.41 MT handled during the corresponding period of previous year.

For the period from April 2017 to January 2018, eight ports i.e. Kolkata including Haldia, Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deendayal have registered positive growth in traffic.

The highest growth was registered by Cochin Port (18.36 percent), followed by Paradip (16.01 percent), Kolkata [incl. Haldia] (13.47 percent), New Mangalore (7.37 percent) and JNPT (5.95 percent).

Cochin Port growth was mainly due to increase in traffic of POL (24.54 percent), Containers (11.45 percent) and other miscellaneous cargo (1.02 percent).

In Kolkata Port, overall growth was 13.47 percent. Kolkata Dock System (KDS) registered traffic growth of 1.12 percent. Whereas Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) registered positive growth of 19.63 percent which is highest among all the major ports.