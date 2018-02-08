Marine Link
India's Major Ports See 4.58% Cargo Traffic Growth

February 8, 2018

Major ports in India have recorded a cargo traffic growth of 4.58 percent and together handled 560.97 million tonnes (MT) of merchandise during the period April 2017 to January 2018, as against 536.41 MT handled during the corresponding period of previous year.

 
For the period from April 2017 to January 2018, eight ports i.e. Kolkata including Haldia, Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deendayal have registered positive growth in traffic.
 
The highest growth was registered by Cochin Port (18.36 percent), followed by Paradip (16.01 percent), Kolkata [incl. Haldia] (13.47 percent), New Mangalore (7.37 percent) and JNPT (5.95 percent).
 
Cochin Port growth was mainly due to increase in traffic of POL (24.54 percent), Containers (11.45 percent) and other miscellaneous cargo (1.02 percent).
 
In Kolkata Port, overall growth was 13.47 percent. Kolkata Dock System (KDS) registered traffic growth of 1.12 percent. Whereas Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) registered positive growth of 19.63 percent which is highest among all the major ports.
 
During the period April 2017 to January 2018, Deendayal (Kandla) Port handled the highest volume of traffic i.e. 90.99 MT (16.22 percent share), followed by Paradip with 84.57 MT (15.08 percent share), JNPT with 54.52 MT (9.72 percent share), Mumbai with 52.71 MT (9.40 percent share), and Visakhapatnam with 52.44 MT (9.35 percent share). Together, these five ports handled around 60 percent of major port traffic.

 

