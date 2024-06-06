Trafigura Charters Tanker from Performance Shipping

Greek shipowner Performance Shipping on Thursday announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte Ltd for the 2010-built, 105,304 dwt LR2 Aframax tanker vessel P. Aliki.

expected to commence on or around June 16, 2024, the charter is for a minimum period of 4.5) months up to a maximum period of 6 months and 25 days, at the option of the charterer.

The gross charter rate will be $47,000 per day for the minimum period, and $48,500 per day for the remaining period up to the maximum redelivery date. This charter is expected to generate approximately $$6.4 million in gross revenue for the minimum duration of the charter, Performance Shipping said.

Andreas Michalopoulos, Performance Shipping CEO, said, "We are pleased to announce our new time charter contract for our M/T P. Aliki, following her performance of spot voyages through pool participation. This contract reflects our solid relationship with reputable and creditworthy counterparties, such as Trafigura, who has regularly employed our vessels, including the M/T P. Aliki, in the past. We believe that our company has successfully managed to secure short-term fixed revenue at a lucrative charter rate, while also maintaining exposure to the promising spot market during the seasonally strong fall and winter periods, when the M/T P. Aliki is expected to be available for new employment.”