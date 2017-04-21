APA Chooses MSRC for Pilot Training

Canada's Atlantic Pilotage Authority (APA) once again chose the Maritime Simulation and Resource Centre (MSRC) as its preferred training organization for specialized SEAiq training on Portable Pilot Units (PPUs). A total of 16 pilots from Cape Breton Island Pilotage were trained by MSRC's Captain Bernard Cayer in Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia.

PPUs are mobile devices such as laptops or tablets that can plug in to a ship’s navigation system, giving pilots added situational awareness, including access to real-time downloadable local navigational information. SEAiq's unique PPU system enables pilots to use their PPUs across a variety of mobile apps.

MSRC's SEAiq PILOT APPLICATION FOR PPUs course is designed for pilots as well as training instructors wishing to become familiar with the use of the SEAiq Pilot application. The two-day program involves theoretical and interactive discussions, as well as hands-on practice on PPUs. Participants are taken through all functions of SEAiq, from basic to advanced levels.

The APA has entrusted the MSRC for the training of their pilots for many years for different programs. For example, in 2016, MSRC gave the same SEAiq Pilot Application for PPU training to the Newfoundland and Labrador Pilots (in Arnold’s Cove, NFLD) and the Halifax Pilots (in Halifax).

"MSRC's instructors are extremely knowledgeable and professional, and have excellent program delivery skills," said Deidre Lewis, APA's Director of Operations. "The quality of training is very high, which is why we continue to engage MSRC to provide pilot training to our different pilotage groups."