Umoe Mandal Unveils New Crew Transfer Vessel

Norway based shipbuilder Umoe Mandal has unveiled Voyager 38 X, a high-performance crew transfer vessel design for the oil and gas sector

The new WAVECRAFT Voyager 38 X is designed to reduce transit time, improve crew and passenger comfort, safety and efficiency, expand operational envelop and reduce logistical cost, Umoe Mandal said.

Voyager 38X incorporates air-cushion catamaran and Surface-Effect-Ship (SES) technologies with a motion control system that compensates for vertical wave motion to offer comfortable transit and safe access to other vessels and installations offshore. The vessel may be outfitted with a gangway and a SeaSpyder personnel transfer system. With a sleek composite hull design and optional smart interior layout that offers modern facilities, such as a meeting room, refreshments lounge, quiet zone with reclining chairs, television screens and other modern amenities, Voyager 38 X is optimized to deliver comfortable transit for up to 150 passengers and crew of six.

With max speed of 55 knots, excellent seakeeping capabilities even in high sea states and superior fuel efficiency and hence low environmental footprint, the new Voyager 38X offers reduced logistical costs per each far from shore transfer, effectively servicing multiple platforms in a single transit, according to Umoe Mandal.

Umoe Mandal said WAVECRAFT Voyager 38 X can be delivered in accordance with all major classification societies, and is compliant with USCG and ABS A1 HSC Crew boat, “Circle E” + AMS + DPS-2 classifications. Applying the latest in high-speed diesel engine- and SCR technologies, Voyager 38 X meets stringent environmental standards and is compliant with USCG EPA Tier 4 requirements.

Are Søreng, VP Sales & Marketing at Umoe Mandal, said, “Voyager 38 X implements intelligent design and state-of-the-art technology to offer new standard for offshore crew transfer, directly competing with helicopters on levels of safety, comfort, fuel efficiency and overall reduced cost of offshore logistics. We are pleased to offer our latest innovation to the global oil and gas sector, and are especially excited to enter the US market with purpose-designed technologies to meet EPA TIER 4 standard.”

Umoe Mandal noted that some design features and performance indicators may vary between the global and U.S. versions of the Voyager 38 X.