Wednesday, July 5, 2017

IMS Announces New Client: Campbell Transportation

July 5, 2017

Dave Hammond (Photo: IMS)

U.S. inland vessel management company Inland Marine Service (IMS) said it has taken on Campbell Transportation Company as its latest client.

 
A fully integrated marine services company, Campbell is currently undergoing an acquisition with American Commercial Barge Line. Once completed, Campbell Transportation will own and/or manage more than 1,100 barges and 50 towboats on the inland waterways, along with four shipyard facilities and a marine construction company, moving over 60 million tons of product annually.
 
Campbell Transportation will be the latest company to make use of IMS’ turn-key solutions, which ensure each client is compliant with personnel and shore-side management requirements of Sub-M. IMS undergoes all audits in place of its clients and saves them from having to hire safety and compliance personnel. IMS compliance programs are immediate, approved and certified in the changing regulatory worlds of the Responsible Carrier Program, TMSA2 and SIRE.
 
Dave Hammond, President of IMS, said, “We’re finding more and more companies are looking for simple solutions to compliance issues, which we are able to provide. Built on the best practices of ISM and ISO 9001 for stress-free compliance, our Safety Management Systems and back office infrastructure is ensuring that our clients are geared up for the future of Subchapter M.”
