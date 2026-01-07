Marine Link
Thursday, January 8, 2026

Trelleborg Acquires Nexus Elastomer Molds GmbH

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 7, 2026

© Trelleborg Group

© Trelleborg Group

Trelleborg Group, through its business area Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, has signed an agreement and finalized the acquisition of the Austrian company Nexus Elastomer Molds GmbH. The company provides advanced, customized tooling solutions and automated manufacturing cells, primarily for liquid silicone rubber.

Nexus Elastomer Molds is based in Eberstalzell, Austria. Trelleborg has previously partnered with Nexus in both development and production. The company adds external sales of approximately SEK 160 million on a rolling twelve-month basis as of June 2025.

Nexus’s expertise will strengthen and expand the capabilities of both Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Medical Solutions.

The transaction will be consolidated as of January 7.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Sunken Cargo Ship in the Pacific Highlights Need for Reliable Marine Insurance
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Insights: Kurt Olsen, VP of Shipyard Ops, Stevens Towing

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week