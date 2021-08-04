Trelleborg Opens Houston HQ for Marine Solutions

Trelleborg said its marine and infrastructure operation in North America has recently moved into its new sales office in Houston, Texas, in a move aimed at meeting the growing demands across all North American markets and providing more localized and coordinated customer support for its complimentary product offerings, which include marine fender systems, docking and mooring equipment, transfer link systems, and navigation and piloting solutions.

The new 8,600-square-foot office located on the west side of Houston places Trelleborg in the heart of the Houston metro area. The office complements and is supported by Trelleborg’s U.S.-based foam and polyurethane product manufacturing facility in Berryville, Va.

Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation, said, “As a global company, we strongly believe that it’s important to have a local presence within the regions that our customers operate in. Therefore, strengthening our presence in Houston, the long-established global energy capital, is essential.

“The office strategically places us in the center of the energy corridor in the U.S., while allowing us to align our project development, delivery and operational support resources and expertise. This means personnel for multiple product areas are now able to work closely together on the same project, under the same roof.”

According to Trelleborg, its new location better positions the business to serve both domestic and international clientele, with easy access to George Bush Intercontinental Airport, and close proximity to the broad array of engineering and consulting firms, marine and offshore contractors, and energy majors. The office will provide integrated engineered solutions, from consultation and design, to manufacturing, installation, and after sales support.