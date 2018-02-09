Tropical Cyclone Delays Salvage Efforts in American Samoa

Efforts to salvage a grounded fishing vessel in American Samoa were put on hold Friday as an intensifying tropical cyclone moves in on the island.

Hazardous weather conditions including heavy seas, winds and downpoor from Tropical Cyclone Gita have stalled plans to salvage the 88-foot fishing vessel Chu Zai Fa No. 1 that ran aground in Leone Bay about 300-yards southwest of Tutuila

The U.S. Coast Guard said it has been working with the vessel’s owner and local authorities to develop a plan to salvage the Taiwanese-flagged vessel, which had reportedly caught fire in early November and drifted for three months before grounding off American Samoa on Monday.