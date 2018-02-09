Marine Link
Friday, February 9, 2018

Tropical Cyclone Delays Salvage Efforts in American Samoa

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 9, 2018

  • (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard photo by John Ng)
  • (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard photo by John Ng)
  • (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard photo by John Ng) (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard photo by John Ng)
  • (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard photo by John Ng) (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard photo by John Ng)

Efforts to salvage a grounded fishing vessel in American Samoa were put on hold Friday as an intensifying tropical cyclone moves in on the island.

 
Hazardous weather conditions including heavy seas, winds and downpoor from Tropical Cyclone Gita have stalled plans to salvage the 88-foot fishing vessel Chu Zai Fa No. 1 that ran aground in Leone Bay about 300-yards southwest of Tutuila.
 
The U.S. Coast Guard said it has been working with the vessel’s owner and local authorities to develop a plan to salvage the Taiwanese-flagged vessel, which had reportedly caught fire in early November and drifted for three months before grounding off American Samoa on Monday.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Jan 2018 - Ship Repair & Conversion

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News