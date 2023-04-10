Marine Link
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Truckable Tug Joins the Curtin Maritime Fleet

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 10, 2023

(Photo: Curtin Maritime Corp.)

(Photo: Curtin Maritime Corp.)

California-based Curtin Maritime Corp. announced it has added a truckable tug to its fleet.

The vessel, Edna C, will initially be deployed in Houston, where it will work alongside the DB Ironbound, a multi-functional ABS barge paired with a Lima 2400B 150-ton crawler crane.

After several months, the tug will be transported to California for a repower, and it will eventually be used to support Curtin Maritime's operations in San Diego, the company said.

The small pushboat was originally built in 1998 by St. Paul Navigation.

Marine News explores the challenges facing operators on America’s inland waterways system and the work being done to address them.
Read the Magazine

Crandall Dry Dock Engineers, Inc Is Up for Sale

Update: Lower Snake River Dams

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week