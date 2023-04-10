Truckable Tug Joins the Curtin Maritime Fleet

California-based Curtin Maritime Corp. announced it has added a truckable tug to its fleet.

The vessel, Edna C, will initially be deployed in Houston, where it will work alongside the DB Ironbound, a multi-functional ABS barge paired with a Lima 2400B 150-ton crawler crane.

After several months, the tug will be transported to California for a repower, and it will eventually be used to support Curtin Maritime's operations in San Diego, the company said.

The small pushboat was originally built in 1998 by St. Paul Navigation.