Trump Administration to Cancel Approval of Maryland Offshore Wind Project

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump intends to withdraw federal approval for US Wind’s offshore wind farm off the coast of Maryland, according to a filing submitted by Attorney General Pam Bondi in the U.S. District Court in Delaware on Friday.

US Wind is owned by funds managed by Apollo Global Management, an American investment firm, and Renexia SpA, a subsidiary of Italy's Toto Holding SpA. The project is scheduled to begin construction next year.

(Reuters)