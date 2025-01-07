Marine Link
Monday, January 20, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Trump Says He Will Revoke Offshore Drilling Ban Immediately

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 7, 2025

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will move quickly to revoke an offshore oil and gas drilling ban announced by outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden.

"Banning offshore drilling will not stand. I will reverse it immediately," Trump said at a news conference. He added: "I will revoke the offshore oil, gas drilling ban in vast areas on day one."

Republican Trump takes office on Jan. 20, but could find it difficult to reverse Biden's order to withdraw 625 million acres (253 million hectares) of ocean from new offshore oil and gas development.

The 70-year-old Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act allows presidents to remove areas from mineral leasing and drilling but does not grant them the legal authority to overturn prior bans, according to a 2019 court ruling - meaning a reversal would likely require an act of Congress.
Trump said he would take the matter to court if necessary.

Trump also said his administration would open up oil and gas development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and would seek to block new wind projects.

"We're going to try and have a policy where no windmills are being built," Trump said.


(Reuters - Reporting by Tim Reid and Nichola Groom, Editing by Franklin Paul and Nia Williams)

The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Accuracy Needed for Hard Talk on Ship Emissions

U.S. Dredging’s Bull Run Should Continue Under Trump Administration

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week